ATLANTA - A funeral service Tuesday in Atlanta for former Georgia governor and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller will feature three former presidents: George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
It's the second service following one Monday attended by hundreds of mourners in Young Harris, Georgia, where Miller died Friday at the age of 86.
At 7:30 a.m., there will be a procession from the funeral home in Cumming to the Governor's mansion where a private viewing will take place. Tuesday's service at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church is set for 11 a.m. and at the conclusion the family will travel to the Georgia Capitol, where Miller while lie in state in the rotunda until a state funeral Wednesday.
Miller is remembered throughout Georgia as architect of an education lottery that has financed pre-kindergarten programs for 1.6 million children cumulatively.
