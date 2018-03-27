  • Police investigate shooting in south Fulton County

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are on the scene of a shooting in south Fulton County.

    It happened at a home on Cascade Palmetto Highway which is in the Chattahoochee Hills Area, just after 3 a.m. Tuesday

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is at the scene talking to police about what happened. 

    The scene is at a property with two large houses.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigate shooting in south Fulton County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police arrest man accused of stabbing, killing teen and another man

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police search for man they say fatally stabbed 2 people, including teen

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Armed and dangerous' brothers sought in man's murder

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman uses steak knife during cell phone store robbery