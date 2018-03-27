Police investigate shooting in south Fulton County

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are on the scene of a shooting in south Fulton County.
It happened at a home on Cascade Palmetto Highway which is in the Chattahoochee Hills Area, just after 3 a.m. Tuesday
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is at the scene talking to police about what happened.
City of South Fulton police at scene of shooting off Cascade Palmetto Highway. LIVE reports starting at 4:30a pic.twitter.com/4pTnBPeGz2— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 27, 2018
The scene is at a property with two large houses.
Waiting for detectives to update us on shooting at home in city of South Fulton. Large property with two homes off Cascade Palmetto Hwy pic.twitter.com/c6tdvZvCBY— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 27, 2018
