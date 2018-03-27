0 Metro Atlanta city reports its own data breach, warns customers

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - As a massive cyberattack continues to cause issues for the city of Atlanta, one suburban town is reporting its own possible data breach.

The city of Loganville, which is in Gwinnett and Walton counties, announced it had been victimized in a Monday afternoon Facebook post — and said that the believed breach “may involve [customers’] personal information.”

“Officials recently discovered that on or about March 15, 2018, a city server may have been breached by an outside person or entity,” the Facebook post said. “The data accessed may have included personal information such as Social Security numbers and/or banking information. It does not appear that this information was the target of the breach, only that it was accessible to the person or entity who caused the breach.”

Few other specifics about the possible breach or its potential effects were released. The post did not mention ransomware, which a believed hacker has used to hold the city of Atlanta’s online systems hostage since late last week.

Robbie Schwartz, a spokesman for Loganville, said the city’s “ability to provide services to our customers has not been impacted.”

“We do not know the extent of the breach so it is impossible to know how many people are affected,” Schwartz said in an email Monday night.

Loganville said it also has retained a computer forensics company to assess the breach. It is also conducting “a thorough review of the potentially affected records, as well as its cyber security protocols.”

The city encouraged those who could be affected to monitor their banking accounts and credit reports.

