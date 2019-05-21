BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The Barrow County Sheriff's Office are searching for a car that may be tied to the death of a Barrow County couple.
Channel 2 Action News first broke news of the deaths of the couple on Monday, when their grandson found their bodies inside a home on South Ridge Road.
Authorities identified the couple as Willard Ron Hess, 70 and Dorothy E Hess, 72.
Their causes of death are still unknown at this time. They have both been taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.
The sheriff's office released a picture of a car "of interest" in the case on Tuesday morning.
Breaking: Barrow County Sheriff looking for a car in connection with the deaths of Willard and Dorothy Hess yesterday on Southridge Rd. Cause of death still unknown . @wsbtv @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/B2rm5JVOV4— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) May 21, 2019
