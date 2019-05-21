  • Officials ID grandparents found dead; deputies searching for car 'of interest'

    By: Tony Thomas

    Updated:

    BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The Barrow County Sheriff's Office are searching for a car that may be tied to the death of a Barrow County couple.

    Channel 2 Action News first broke news of the deaths of the couple on Monday, when their grandson found their bodies inside a home on South Ridge Road.

    Authorities identified the couple as Willard Ron Hess, 70 and Dorothy E Hess, 72.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Their causes of death are still unknown at this time. They have both been taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

    The sheriff's office released a picture of a car "of interest" in the case on Tuesday morning.

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to authorities -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories