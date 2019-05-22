  • Defense asks again for mistrial for ex-trooper accused of causing deadly crash

    By: Audrey Washington

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The defense for a former Georgia state trooper accused of causing a crash that killed two teenage girls is asking for a mistrial.

    Defense attorneys argued Wednesday that prosecutors did not share a piece of evidence related to the case. It is the second time a motion for mistrial has been requested by the defense. 

    As of Wednesday, no verdict had been reached in the case against Anthony Scott. A jury told Judge John Simpson Tuesday they were deadlocked on several charges.

    Scott is accused of causing a crash that killed Kylie Lindsey, 17, and Isabella Chinchilla, 16, on Highway 27 in Carroll County in 2015.

    He is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, violating oath of office and one count each of speeding and reckless driving. 

