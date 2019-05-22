Child rescued from car parked at Walmart on hottest day of year (Video)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - It was a chaotic scene Tuesday night in McDonough as officers and shoppers rescued a child left in a hot car. The rescue happened at a Walmart parking lot.
Video Channel 2 Action News obtained shows shoppers flagging down employees and calling 911 when they noticed the young boy in the vehicle.
This happened as temperatures in metro Atlanta reached 89 degrees, making it the hottest day of the year so far.
We're learning what happened when the father showed up to strangers holding his son, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}