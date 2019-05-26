Caribbean carnival shut down over permit violation

Organizers of a popular festival in Atlanta are threatening to sue the city.
Thousands were expected to gather for the 32nd annual Atlanta Caribbean Carnival. Organizers told Channel 2's Michael Seiden that tickets cost anywhere from $15 to $25. They also paid big money for vendors and musicians from all over the Caribbean.
But tonight, the party is over.
Atlanta police shut down the event around 4 p.m. They told Seiden that they had no choice because according to the permit.
The organizers are required to hire at least 10 off-duty police officers, but according to police, organizers were unable to pay the off-duty officers they had hired. Without them, they are in violation of the permit requirements.
Organizers told Seiden the allegations are false. In fact, one organizer said that she was ready to pay $4,800 to the off-duty officers but they refused to accept the payment unless it was cash.
"Why would you threaten to shut us down? I'm so upset," said Patricia Henry.
We're working to get a copy of the contract for a report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}