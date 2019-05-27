MISSING: Marietta police searching for 12-year-old boy

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Marietta police are asking for your help in locating a missing 12-year-old.
Police tell Channel 2 Action News Elijah Jones was last seen Sunday in the area of Allgood Road and Morning Side Road.
Jones is approximately 4 foot 11 inches tall and 95 pounds. Police say he was wearing gray sweatpants, gray and white shirt with yellow Nike shoes.
The 12-year-old also has a scar on his chin.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immedately.
#BREAKING Police say there’s an urgent search for this 12-year old boy. It’s not believed he’s a runaway child. @wsbtv https://t.co/NlixauAccq— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) May 27, 2019
