MISSING: Marietta police searching for 12-year-old boy

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Marietta police are asking for your help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

    Police tell Channel 2 Action News Elijah Jones was last seen Sunday in the area of Allgood Road and Morning Side Road.

    Jones is approximately 4 foot 11 inches tall and 95 pounds. Police say he was wearing gray sweatpants, gray and white shirt with yellow Nike shoes.

    The 12-year-old also has a scar on his chin.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immedately. 

