Police bust video rental store accused of running illegal gambling operation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police busted a Gwinnett County video store they said was not used for movie rentals, but rather an illegal gambling operation.
Lawrenceville police tell Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas they had been watching the store off Hurricane Shoals Road for months.
Police say they never saw anyone leave with a VHS or DVD. Instead, the owner is accused of taking illegal bets on whatever sport was in season.
TODAY AT 5 ON CHANNEL 2: We'll show you the body camera footage we obtained from police plus what happened when we went to the owner's home.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}