  • Police bust video rental store accused of running illegal gambling operation

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police busted a Gwinnett County video store they said was not used for movie rentals, but rather an illegal gambling operation. 

    Lawrenceville police tell Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas they had been watching the store off Hurricane Shoals Road for months.

    Police say they never saw anyone leave with a VHS or DVD. Instead, the owner is accused of taking illegal bets on whatever sport was in season. 

