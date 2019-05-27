  • 10 cameras, possible bulletproof glass found during drug raid at 'vacant' home

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - People in a Sandy Springs neighborhood woke up Monday morning to the sounds of a SWAT team breaking down the front door of a home they thought was vacant. 

    Investigators confirmed to Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that they were serving a narcotics warrant but wouldn’t say anything more than that.

    Inside, Fernandes learned police found at least 10 mounted security cameras and what appeared to be bulletproof glass installed in the windows and doors throughout the home. 

    We’ll show you cellphone video as the raid unfolded, TODAY AT 5 on Channel 2.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories