10 cameras, possible bulletproof glass found during drug raid at 'vacant' home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - People in a Sandy Springs neighborhood woke up Monday morning to the sounds of a SWAT team breaking down the front door of a home they thought was vacant.
Investigators confirmed to Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that they were serving a narcotics warrant but wouldn’t say anything more than that.
Inside, Fernandes learned police found at least 10 mounted security cameras and what appeared to be bulletproof glass installed in the windows and doors throughout the home.
We'll show you cellphone video as the raid unfolded, TODAY AT 5 on Channel 2.
A neighbor just gave me this photo of SWAT officers walking through her back yard - moments before they raided the home next to her. Everyone thought the house was vacant & now they want answers. We have cell phone video of the raid - at 5pm on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/oNwuWAD6h4— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 27, 2019
SWAT team broke the glass out of this garage while serving a drug warrant at a $500,000 house in Sandy Springs. Neighbors are shocked bc they thought the house was vacant. Exclusive live report at 5pm on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/yyB61HKuUs— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 27, 2019
Neighbors in Sandy Springs thought this house was vacant after a couple moved out. That’s until they saw a SWAT team beat down the door & raid the place. I have cell phone video of the raid & neighbors told me what they think is going on. Story at 5 on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/9KYRabTX5z— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 27, 2019
