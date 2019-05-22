Gov. Kemp to tour film academy amid heartbeat abortion law backlash, sources say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Sources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Gov. Brian Kemp was expected to make an appearance Wednesday at the Georgia Film Academy.
The visit comes as pressure intensifies for movie executives and studios to move out of Georgia after Kemp signed the heartbeat abortion bill, making it illegal to perform abortions after a heartbeat is first detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.
Earlier in the week, Kemp acknowledged that a lot of people are angry over his decision but said he stands by it.
