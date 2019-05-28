Witness says he saw woman attack, pull out gun on man who allegedly hit her car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The young woman accused of murdering a man during a minor hit and run crash cried as a judge said he heard enough evidence to move her case forward.
Prosecutors say the defendant, Hannah Payne, 21, acted like a police officer when she chased the victim and blocked him in. They also say Payne ignored 911 dispatchers who told her to remain at the initial scene and not follow Kenneth Herring, 62, after he hit a semi truck and left the scene on May 7.
The detective testified Payne followed Herring to Riverdale Road and Forest Parkway and blocked him in while still on the phone with 911.
"In the background you can hear get out of the car," Det. Keon Hayward with the Clayton County Police Department said.
