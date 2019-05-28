TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County man drowned Monday when he jumped into a lake to save his 64-year-old father who had accidentally fallen in.
The Troup County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Jermiah Israel, who jumped into West Point Lake from his boat to save his father around 12:30 a.m.
Sheriff's officials said other boaters were able to pull the father from the water. He was treated at a hospital and released.
