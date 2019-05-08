21-year-old accused of killing man after crash defended herself, attorney says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman accused of killing a man she believed was involved in a hit-and-run appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.
Channel 2’s Tom Jones was there in Clayton County, where Hanna Payne, 21, appeared with her attorney.
We’re learning why her attorney says the woman was defending herself when a shot was fired, for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
I was in court when the woman accused of murdering a man she believed was involved in a hit and run. Why her attorney says she was defending herself when a shot was fired. That’s coming up at noon. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Fl1Ux8V9QF— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) May 8, 2019
The shooting happened after a crash on Interstate 285 around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, during prime rush hour in metro Atlanta.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman arrived at the scene Tuesday night and found a pickup truck and Jeep that crashed on Riverdale Road near the I-285 exit in Clayton County.
A witness told Hyman that a woman driving the a Jeep confronted the pickup truck driver after the crash.
The witness also said she noticed the woman changed clothes afterward.
"She had a bad girl vest on, but after she shot him, she ran in the car, changed clothes, she put a pink little sweater on," the witness said.
Police told Hyman that it was not a case of road rage. They plan to release more information about the shooting investigation on Wednesday.
