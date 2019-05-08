Woman crashes car, shoots and kills another driver on busy highway, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A crash on a busy metro Atlanta interstate led to rush hour violence that turned deadly.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman arrived to the scene Tuesday night and found a pickup truck and Jeep that crashed on Riverdale Road near the I-285 Exit in Clayton County Tuesday night.
A witness said the woman driving the Jeep confronted the pickup driver after the crash around 6:15 p.m. during the evening rush.
"She jumped out the vehicle and punching him, telling him, 'Get out of the car. Get out of the car. Get out of the car,'" the witness said.
Police confirmed the woman, identified as 21-year-old Hanna Payne shot and killed the other driver.
The witness tells us the bizarre twist that involved the woman's clothing, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gov. Brian Kemp signs anti-abortion 'Heartbeat' bill into law
- VIDEO: Woman slips out of cuffs, violently attacks officer
- Drug cartels worship ‘evil idols,' making them more dangerous, DEA says
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}