  • Atlanta mayor to sign legislation shutting down city's jail

    By: Dave Huddleston

    ATLANTA - Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is holding a news conference Tuesday to sign legislation that would officially close the Atlanta City Detention Center.

    The announcement, which was made last week, also established a task force to evaulate potential issues for the site. 

    Last year, Mayor Bottoms called for the closing of ACDC, citing the declining number of inmates housed and the increase in costs to operate the center.

