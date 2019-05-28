ATLANTA - Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is holding a news conference Tuesday to sign legislation that would officially close the Atlanta City Detention Center.
The announcement, which was made last week, also established a task force to evaulate potential issues for the site.
Last year, Mayor Bottoms called for the closing of ACDC, citing the declining number of inmates housed and the increase in costs to operate the center.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is LIVE at the news conference. He's working to learn what Mayor Bottoms and the city has planned for the future of the property, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Car crashes into Athens Chick-fil-A
- $1M of cocaine, marijuana washes up on Alabama beach
- Teen dies from apparent drowning during Memorial Day pool party, police say
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}