1st legal challenge filed against Georgia's 'Heartbeat Law'

ATLANTA - The first legal challenge to Georgia's controversial "Heartbeat Law" has been filed in federal court.
The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Georgia, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit today on behalf of plaintiffs, including doctors, health care providers, and their patients challenging Georgia’s abortion ban, set to take effect on January 1, 2020.
The lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of the law.
The law essentially bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy but makes exceptions for rape, incest and the mother’s health.
