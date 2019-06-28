Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking boy

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Chick-fil-A employees are known for being polite and eager to please. But a Flowery Branch Chick-fil-A worker is now being called a hero.
The Hall County teen was working the drive-thru Wednesday when a car pulled up with a 6-year-old choking inside. So, the teen jumped in to help.
His mother told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon, to her son, it was just all in a day's work.
"He'd been home for a couple of hours and he said nonchalantly, ‘I saved a kid’s life today,’ and I was like ‘What?’" mother Teri Simmons said.
The teen walks us through the moments he knew something was wrong and jumped through a window to help, TONIGHT at 11 on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
