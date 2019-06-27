Multiple people shot near Ponce City Market

Multiple people have been shot near Ponce City Market.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the scene, where she counted more than a dozen police officers just before 4 a.m.
We're talking to police about what happened for LIVE updates from the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Police have blocked off Boulevard at North Avenue in northeast Atlanta.
Police confirmed multiple people were shot but no one died.
Officer has flash light out and is checking this car. Another officer is on the other side of the street checking cars over too, looking for evidence. We are on Parkway Drive and North Avenue. pic.twitter.com/jmhvGHB9jZ— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) June 27, 2019
Confirmed -multiple people shot. No deaths. pic.twitter.com/Y8ykmIQot1— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) June 27, 2019
