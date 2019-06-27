  • Multiple people shot near Ponce City Market

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    Multiple people have been shot near Ponce City Market. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the scene, where she counted more than a dozen police officers just before 4 a.m. 

    We're talking to police about what happened for LIVE updates from the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Police have blocked off Boulevard at North Avenue in northeast Atlanta. 

    Police confirmed multiple people were shot but no one died.

     

