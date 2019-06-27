  • Person shot and killed in car outside Waffle House, police say

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a person was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County Waffle House. 

    The restaurant is located on Lawrenceville Highway and Montreal Road in Tucker.

    Police said the victim was shot while sitting in a car in the parking lot.

    Officials said the gunman fled moments later.

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson is on the scene working to learn what led up to the shooting

