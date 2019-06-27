Person shot and killed in car outside Waffle House, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a person was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County Waffle House.
The restaurant is located on Lawrenceville Highway and Montreal Road in Tucker.
Police said the victim was shot while sitting in a car in the parking lot.
Police are investigating at the Waffle House on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker. pic.twitter.com/97hj3JfBSn— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 27, 2019
Officials said the gunman fled moments later.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson is on the scene working to learn what led up to the shooting, for updates on the Channel 2 Action News at 11 p.m.
