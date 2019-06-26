ATLANTA - Police arrested a woman they say was caught on video trying to kidnap two children in the atrium of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the weekend.
According to police paperwork obtained by Channel 2 Action News, 26-year-old Esther Daniels tried to grab a stroller with a child in it before being fended off by the child’s mother.
Police said Daniels then picked up one of the couple’s other children and walked away, but the father took the child back from her.
An officer responded a few minutes later and found Daniels in a frenzied mental state, Chafee said.
Daniels then allegedly ran toward a nearby family and had to be restrained by the officer, Chafee said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Daniels, who lives in Kansas, eventually calmed down and was escorted to the police precinct in a wheelchair.
Daniels was checked out at Grady Memorial Hospital before being taken to the Clayton County Jail.
She was charged with kidnapping and obstructing an officer.
The Atlanta Police Department released more than 12 minutes of surveillance video of the incident. WATCH the video below:
Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}