How does Georgia's Safe Haven Law work? Questions grow after baby left in woods

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has been following "Baby India" since a Forsyth County deputy pulled the newborn, perhaps an hour old at the time, out of a plastic bag after she was found abandoned in the woods a few weeks ago.
Channel 2’s Richard Elliot found out more about a Georgia law that would allow mothers to surrender newborns safely without question. Apparently, a lot of people don’t know about the law.
It’s called the Safe Haven Law, and it allows mothers to surrender their newborns within 30 days of birth, no questions asked.
In Baby India’s case, she was found in the woods by a family and later rescued by Officer Terry Roper.
“In my 16 years, I never experienced something like this. It’s the very first time I ever been involved in a call with an abandoned baby like this,” Roper said.
