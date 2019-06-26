FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The deputy who rescued a newborn from a plastic bag in Forsyth County said his fatherly instincts took over.
Deputy Terry Roper’s body camera captured the exact moment he opened a plastic bag and found “Baby India” inside.
Roper got the call after neighbors heard crying and found the bag under a pile of leaves.
“They said it was either a baby or an animal, and they weren’t exactly sure what was making the noise,” Roper said.
By the time he got there, Roper said he knew it was an infant and he had to help.
Authorities have been searching for the baby's mother since they found her on June 6. Officials are asking anyone with information to come forward.
