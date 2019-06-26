WARNING: Worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A handled food at popular Mexican grill

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Health Department is warning people after a restaurant worker tested positive for Hepatitis A.
It happened at a Willy's Mexicana Grill on Main Street in Cartersville.
The health department is offering free Hepatitis A immunizations.
Anyone who ate there between May 31st and June 17th could be at risk. They are being asked to:
- Monitor their health for symptoms of hepatitis A infection up to 50 days after exposure.
- Wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food.
- Stay at home and contact their healthcare provider immediately if symptoms of hepatitis A infection develop.
Hepatitis A is a viral infection that affects the liver.
Symptoms include nausea, stomach pain, and fever.
Careful hand washing, including under the fingernails, with soap and water, along with vaccination of anyone at risk of infection, will prevent the spread of this disease.
The free Hepatitis A immunization is available at the Bartow County Health Department, 100 Zena Drive in Cartersville.
For more information on hepatitis A, click here.
