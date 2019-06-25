Woman taunts McDonald's worker for sleeping at work; turns out there's more to story

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A woman took a picture of a man sleeping in a Fayette County McDonald’s and posted a negative Facebook rant about him.
It turns out he is a homeless father who was resting between his shifts at the fast-food restaurant.
The community saw the woman’s post and is now helping this man by donating hotel rooms and clothing for him and his child.
A woman took a picture of a man asleep at a McDonalds and complained on Facebook, and how the community responded changed his life forever.
"I'm not homeless, not now, thanks to her."
