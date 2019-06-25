  • Woman taunts McDonald's worker for sleeping at work; turns out there's more to story

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A woman took a picture of a man sleeping in a Fayette County McDonald’s and posted a negative Facebook rant about him.

    It turns out he is a homeless father who was resting between his shifts at the fast-food restaurant.

    The community saw the woman’s post and is now helping this man by donating hotel rooms and clothing for him and his child. 

