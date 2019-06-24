ATLANTA - Even NBA legends like former Atlanta Hawk Dikembe Mutombo can be victims of petty crimes.
The Hall of Famer and Sandy Springs resident was enjoying dinner with his family in Buckhead on Father’s Day and returned to his car to find his windows smashed, according to a police report obtained Monday by AJC.com.
He told Atlanta police he and his family went inside the Landmark Diner on Roswell Road around 9:45 p.m. June 16.
When they walked back to Mutombo’s Rolls-Royce Phantom around 10:30 p.m., the driver’s side window and both passenger side windows were shattered.
Nothing was reported stolen, according to the report. The incident was captured on surveillance video. TMZ obtained the footage.
