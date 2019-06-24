  • 1 dead in triple-shooting at South Fulton County apartment complex

    By: Kristen Holloway

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two hurt in a South Fulton County apartment complex. 

    Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway is at the scene, where she talked to neighbors who say they heard about 12 gunshots. 

    The shooting happened at the Avery Park Apartments in the 2600 block of Charlestown Drive in College Park Monday.

    We’re at the scene talking to police about the shooting and the victims, for LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

     

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories