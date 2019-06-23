  • Mother, daughter tied up, robbed during violent home invasion, police say

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a mother and daughter were tied up in a violent home invasion in Gwinnett County. where the intruders pretended to be police.

    Three men wearing surgical masks entered the home on Primrose Park Road about 7 a.m. after breaking in through a back window, police said. 

    After tying up the residents, the intruders stole cash from the home before leaving in a small, dark-colored SUV, police said. 

