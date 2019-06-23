Mother, daughter tied up, robbed during violent home invasion, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a mother and daughter were tied up in a violent home invasion in Gwinnett County. where the intruders pretended to be police.
Three men wearing surgical masks entered the home on Primrose Park Road about 7 a.m. after breaking in through a back window, police said.
After tying up the residents, the intruders stole cash from the home before leaving in a small, dark-colored SUV, police said.
Channel 2's Tom Regan is talking to neighbors, who are banding together to plan safety strategies after the incident.
Families in a metro suburban neighborhood on edge and planning safety strategies after a violent home invasion where mother and daughter were tied up. Attacker wore surgical masks and claimed they were police. Live report at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/2Zom7F8yWw— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) June 23, 2019
We're learning how neighbors hope to stay safe, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}