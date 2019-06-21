  • Neighbors come home to gang graffiti spray-painted on homes, cars

    By: Alyssa Hyman

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - People in one Newton County neighborhood woke up to graffiti spray-painted across at least three homes and a car.

    Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman spoke with neighbors Thursday as they worked to paint over the vandalism that had a clear message: Crips.

    “I couldn't believe it when I saw it ‘cause we don't have that in this neighborhood. It’s quiet out here,” neighbor Mary Smith said.

    The Newton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Hyman that it is investigating whether the incident could be gang-related.

