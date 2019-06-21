Neighbors come home to gang graffiti spray-painted on homes, cars

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - People in one Newton County neighborhood woke up to graffiti spray-painted across at least three homes and a car.
Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman spoke with neighbors Thursday as they worked to paint over the vandalism that had a clear message: Crips.
Newton Co Sheriffs Office: as of this time the case is being investigated as gang related @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/c26uBRHeKa— Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWSB) June 20, 2019
“I couldn't believe it when I saw it ‘cause we don't have that in this neighborhood. It’s quiet out here,” neighbor Mary Smith said.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Hyman that it is investigating whether the incident could be gang-related.
Why one victim says the criminals did more than just vandalism, tonight on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
