Did you get that radiological emergency alert test on your phone? This is what really happened

ATLANTA - Your phone may have buzzed and sounded the alarm this morning about a radiological emergency in Georgia.
Our phones in the Channel 2 Action News newsroom buzzed about the alert too.
An alert popped up on the phone as: "EAS Radiological Hazard Warning THIS IS A TEST."
As soon as the alert was sent around 8 a.m., our phones were ringing off the hook with viewers asking what happened. We also received questions about it on social media.
The Georgia Department of Emergency Management tweeted that this was indeed a test of their system and that there is no radiological emergency.
They said:
You may have received a **TEST** emergency alert this morning regarding a radiological emergency in Georgia. We regularly test our emergency alert systems to ensure they are working properly and this was a ONLY A TEST MESSAGE. There is no radiological emergency. pic.twitter.com/W8u4yZglow— Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMA) June 20, 2019
