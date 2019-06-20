  • Be prepared: Rain, storms moving into Georgia metro Atlanta right now

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It's gearing up to be a wet day as rain and storms are moving into Georgia. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 has been warning you about the wet weather all week on Channel 2 Action News.  Today, much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia are under a severe threat level 2. 

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that there could be scattered severe storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

    We're using the most advanced weather technology to show you the timeline of storms in your area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:

    5:36 a.m.:

    Severe thunderstorm warning Chattooga, Floyd, Polk, and Gordon Counties until 6:15 a.m.

    5:23 a.m.:

    Storms moving into west Georgia over the next 30-45 minutes. 

    4:34 a.m.:

    JUST IN: Severe thunderstorm watch extended to include Cleburne County in eastern Alabama.

    -------------------------------------

    High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

    The chance for rain will stick around through the weekend.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories