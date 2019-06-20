ATLANTA - It's gearing up to be a wet day as rain and storms are moving into Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 has been warning you about the wet weather all week on Channel 2 Action News. Today, much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia are under a severe threat level 2.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that there could be scattered severe storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 60 mph.
We're using the most advanced weather technology to show you the timeline of storms in your area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:
5:36 a.m.:
Severe thunderstorm warning Chattooga, Floyd, Polk, and Gordon Counties until 6:15 a.m.
JUST IN: Severe thunderstorm warning Chattooga, Floyd, Polk, and Gordon Counties until 6:15am. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/RgfRgucLiM— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 20, 2019
5:23 a.m.:
Storms moving into west Georgia over the next 30-45 minutes.
Severe thunderstorm warning just to the west of Floyd County now -- tracking storms moving into west Georgia over the next 30-45 minutes. Live on @wsbtv now pic.twitter.com/Ns3lj7JTkI— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 20, 2019
4:34 a.m.:
JUST IN: Severe thunderstorm watch extended to include Cleburne County in eastern Alabama.
JUST IN: Severe thunderstorm watch extended to include Cleburne County in eastern Alabama -- tracking line of storms live on Channel 2 now through 7am. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Sm5W5ZSetn— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 20, 2019
-------------------------------------
High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.
The chance for rain will stick around through the weekend.
We've got a warm and humid start ahead of the storms this morning with temps in the low to mid 70s... we have a level 2 severe weather risk today/scattered storms— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 20, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}