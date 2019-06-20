GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Two kids were killed in a crash involving several vehicles late Wednesday night in Gwinnett County.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the crash happened on Steve Reynolds Boulevard near Windward Lane in unincorporated Norcross just after 10 p.m.
Investigators said a car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another head-on. A third vehicle was also involved.
A total of eight people were taken to local hospitals. Vincent Kim, 8, and Kristin Kim, 14, were both passengers in the car that was struck head-on. They both died as result of the crash.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the driver of the car that caused the crash, Cindy Catalan-Ordonez, may face criminal charges.
The crash remains under investigation.
