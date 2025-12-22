‘The Wire’ actor James Ransone dies at age 46

James Ransone, an actor best known for his roles in “The Wire” and “It: Chapter Two,” died Friday in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner said he took his own life by hanging. He was 46.

A Baltimore native, Ransone portrayed the dock worker turned criminal Chester “Ziggy” Sabotka in “The Wire.” In It: Chapter Two,“ he also played the older version of Eddie Kaspbrak.

He made appearances in TV and movies, including “The Black Phone,” “The Black Phone 2,″ “Law and Order” and “Hawaii Five-0.”

Those who need help with mental health challenges or emotional can call or text 988, or reach out at 988lifeline.org 24/7.

