Rapper Lil' Durk in court for bond hearing

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Rapper Lil Durk is in court this morning for a bond hearing.
Durk was in court Friday for a probable cause hearing about his alleged involvement in a shooting outside The Varsity in downtown Atlanta. The shooting happened on Feb. 5 at 5:49 a.m.
We have a reporter and photographer in the courtoom for update throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.
An Atlanta police detective said Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, was seen on video shooting a man near The Varsity while he was driving.
