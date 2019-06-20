  • Rapper Lil' Durk in court for bond hearing

    By: Nicole Emmett

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Rapper Lil Durk is in court this morning for a bond hearing. 

    Durk was in court Friday for a probable cause hearing about his alleged involvement in a shooting outside The Varsity in downtown Atlanta. The shooting happened on Feb. 5 at 5:49 a.m.

    An Atlanta police detective said Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, was seen on video shooting a man near The Varsity while he was driving.

