Shooting shuts down busy Midtown intersection outside The Varsity

ATLANTA - Police have blocked a busy stretch of road in midtown Atlanta due to a shooting investigation.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that one person was shot at Spring Street at North Avenue.
The location is right in front of the iconic The Varsity restaurant.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum said that the police activity has shut down the intersection. Traffic is being re-directed in the area.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Fulton Co.: Police Activity: Spring St. at North Ave; road is blocked; traffic is being re-directed; Avoid; https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC; #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/2QNbfEI3nu— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) February 5, 2019
