Video shows teacher pummeling student in classroom fight

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Schools said it is investigating what led to a teacher getting into a fight with a student.
The incident, which was caught on camera, happened at Charles Drew High School in Riverdale.
The video shows the teacher throw the student to the ground and punch the student several times.
The district confirmed to Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway that it’s investigating the matter but couldn’t comment further about the incident at this time.
