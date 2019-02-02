ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that rapper Bow Wow was arrested early Saturday morning in Atlanta.
The rapper, whose real name is Shad Moss, is accused of beating a woman at 205 12th Street around 4:15 a.m. Atlanta police said the woman and Moss "sustained visible minor injuries."
Officers said they "were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties" were charged with battery.
Both parties are being processed and will be taken to Fulton County Jail.
We're working to learn more details about the alleged incident on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
On Twitter, the rapper has been promoting a Super Bowl pop-up shop event for his mother happening Friday and Saturday.
Ladies in town for the Super Bowl don’t forget... My mother is having her @shoptasteonline “SIP & SHOP” today!!! 1pm-7pm Fri & Sat. #shopping #food #drinks pic.twitter.com/KA4G15nLEV— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 1, 2019
The 31-year-old rapper is best known for his rap music and movie roles in the early 2000s. He was born in Columbus, Ohio but lives in Atlanta.
Snoop Dogg took Moss under his wing when Moss was a pint-size emcee in the 1990s. Snoop gave Moss the stage name “Lil’ Bow Wow.”
In 2016, the rapper announced he was retiring from rap. He said Snoop Dogg was the executive producer on his final album, titled “NYLTH.”
Moss said on Twitter that it’s a “blessing to have made millions and can retire before 30.” His post-retirement plans include a focus on acting and hosting. Moss also says he’s producing two TV shows this year.
