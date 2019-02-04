  • SEX STING: 2 dozen arrested Super Bowl weekend in Cobb County

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - At least two dozen people were arrested over the weekend in Cobb County during an undercover sex sting.

    Authorities told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose that those arrested were alleged pimps and prostitutes. Some of the suspects are accused of enticing children online.

    The undercover bust by an FBI task force targeted three hotels in Smyrna and Marietta. The bust was part of the Super Bowl initiative to target sex traffickers.

    We’re talking with authorities to learn more details about the sting and those who were arrested. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories