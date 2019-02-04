COBB COUNTY, Ga. - At least two dozen people were arrested over the weekend in Cobb County during an undercover sex sting.
Authorities told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose that those arrested were alleged pimps and prostitutes. Some of the suspects are accused of enticing children online.
The undercover bust by an FBI task force targeted three hotels in Smyrna and Marietta. The bust was part of the Super Bowl initiative to target sex traffickers.
We’re talking with authorities to learn more details about the sting and those who were arrested. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Rapper Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta after fight with woman, police say
- Super Bowl Exodus: Security lines stretch through atrium at Hartsfield-Jackson
- Police officer run over, hurt in hit-and-run in south Fulton County
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}