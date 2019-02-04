The 'world's busiest airport' will get even busier today with Super Bowl exodus

ATLANTA - We all know that Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is the world's busiest airport -- but what happens when officials say there will be an extra 100,000 travelers?
"We're preparing for a potential record-breaking day here at Hartsfield-Jackson airport here on Monday," said TSA spokesperson Mark Howell.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach said traffic was already heavy in midtown as he traveled down to the airport.
Airport officials said travelers should follow this plan:
- Five hours before your flight, leave the hotel
- Four hours before, return your rental car
- Three hours before, get to the ticket counter and check your bags
- Two hours before, get to the TSA checkpoint
- Be at your gate an hour before departure
Officials say to take into account that Atlanta traffic may be pretty heavy all morning long, so give yourself extra time to get to the airport. Check on the weather at your final destination too; with all the winter storms, flights could be canceled.
Meeting some happy (and sleepy) @Patriots fans getting to @ATLairport for 6am flights pic.twitter.com/6Qbkb9mjPX— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 4, 2019
