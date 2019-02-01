Monday Madness: Airport TSA preparing for mass exodus after Super Bowl

ATLANTA - Monday could be a big day for the Atlanta airport -- more than 100,000 passengers could pass through the TSA's security checkpoint.
Why the possible record-breaking crowds? It's the mass exodus following Sunday's Super Bowl.
The heavy volume is expected throughout the day.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport where he's talking to transportation officials about how they're working with the city of Atlanta to make sure there are no issues.
We're learning about how a special TSA team, called VIPR, is specially designed to prevent terrorism at the Atlanta airport, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Even before the game is over, TSA officers and K9s are ready Monday’s airport madness. Story at noon @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/gvMBwn3W28— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) February 1, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}