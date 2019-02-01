New report details the moments before plane crashed in Atlanta, killing 4 people

Officials have released the full report detailing what happened moments leading up to to the plane crash that killed four people outside of Atlanta.
The plane was headed to the Memphis area on Dec. 20 just after noon when it crashed down about two miles from the Fulton County Airport.
Four people were killed in the plane crash; all of whom lived in Memphis:
- Wei Chen
- John Chen
- Bruce Pelynio
- Danielle Robinson
According to a report, a security camera on top of a building about a half-mile from the crash site captured the incident.
The video shows the plane making a “descending left turn” just before rolling inverted. It disappeared behind a tree, and then struck a tree 50 feet before hitting the ground.
We'll have more details of the investigation, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}