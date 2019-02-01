Missing teen with Gwinnett County ties found safe in Wisconsin

A 14-year-old girl from east Tennessee who has been missing for more than two weeks has been found safe in Wisconsin, several media outlets reported Thursday night.
Savannah Leigh Pruitt, who has been missing from her Madisonville home since Jan. 13, was found in a residence in Wisconsin, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
"She is safe, she is in custody so that's a very good ending to this," Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones told WATE. "She's doing fine."
FBI agents in Wisconsin found the girl around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a tweet from the FBI's Knoxville division.
We're learning about the charges her step-father is facing NOT related to the disappearance, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Savannah is Safe! FBI Agents in Wisconsin located her at approximately 9:00 p.m. Excellent teamwork by @MonroeTNSheriff , @TBInvestigation throughout. Thanks to our community for the support. pic.twitter.com/Hy6swCJNNp— FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) February 1, 2019
"I'm having to be vague in all my statements because this is still an ongoing investigation," Jones told the newspaper. “There’s the possibility of multiple other charges coming forward with multiple people involved. And truthfully that’s about all we can say at this time."
Savannah Pruitt grew up in Lawrenceville but recently moved to Tennessee.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}