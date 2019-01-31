GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News learned police are looking for a prominent Gwinnett County businessman who is accused in a nearly $1 million Super Bowl business and ticket scam.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr started looking into the case involving Ketan Shah earlier this week, and she discovered the man's own mother is among the dozen or so people who have filed police reports on him.
Shah's mother told police she's out $36,000 in her attempt to have a premium seat at the big game Sunday.
Yet, no one knows where Shah is today. He's accused of pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars, so Carr set out to find him, starting with his family.
"He's been roaming all over the town. I really don't know where he is now. I'm sorry," wife Bavhi Shah told Carr.
Bavhi Shah, who said her husband has not been seen since Jan 3, reported him missing earlier this month.
