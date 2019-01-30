Super Bowl Sting: 33 arrested for sex trafficking

ATLANTA - With the Super Bowl just days away, federal law enforcement officials announced they have arrested 33 people in metro Atlanta for sex trafficking.
Authorities said Wednesday they had also rescued four victims as part of the operation.
Advocates have warned that large sporting events, like the Super Bowl, are attractive to those in the sex trafficking trade. The crime can surge when lots of free-spending travelers are around.
More than 40 local and state law enforcement agencies, along with 25 federal agencies, are assisting with security for the Super Bowl. Officers and security members have been visible throughout the downtown where events have been held.
The 33 arrests came during the past four days, according to Nick Annan, Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge.
