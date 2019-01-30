  • There are 40 hate groups operating in Georgia, report says

    There are dozens of hate groups in the state of Georgia, according to a report that monitors hate groups and extremists in the United States

    According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are 40 active hate groups in Georgia. 

    The SPLC's report features a map detailing more than 950 hate groups actively operating across the country. 

    A new Gwinnett County church may soon be added to this list. We started investigating the church after a viewer tipped us off about the sermons, during which its pastor calls for the death penalty for gays, adulterers and others. We investigate whether or not it's considered free speech and talk with the pastor, Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    According to the report with numbers from 2017, the number of active Ku Klux Klan groups is down from 130 the year before to 72. The number of neo-Nazi groups increased 22 percent in the same time period.

    The SPLC says the list was compiled using hate group publications and websites, citizen and law enforcement reports, field sources and news reports. Groups that appear in the center of states represent statewide groups.

    Hate group activities can include criminal acts, marches, rallies, speeches, meetings, leafleting or publishing.

    These are the hate groups operating in Georgia, according to the SPLC. (* denote group headquarters)

    Statewide

    Albany

    Atlanta

    Augusta

    Brooks

    Brunswick

    Cedartown

    • International Keystone Knights of the Ku Klux Klan (Ku Klux Klan)

    Decatur

    Ellijay

    • United Northern and Southern Knights of the Ku Klux Klan* (Ku Klux Klan)

    Macon

    Marietta

    Powder Springs

    Rome

    Savannah

    Stone Mountain

    Thomaston

    Villa Rica

    Waycross

