There are 40 hate groups operating in Georgia, report says

There are dozens of hate groups in the state of Georgia, according to a report that monitors hate groups and extremists in the United States
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are 40 active hate groups in Georgia.
The SPLC's report features a map detailing more than 950 hate groups actively operating across the country.
A new Gwinnett County church may soon be added to this list. We started investigating the church after a viewer tipped us off about the sermons, during which its pastor calls for the death penalty for gays, adulterers and others. We investigate whether or not it's considered free speech and talk with the pastor, Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
According to the report with numbers from 2017, the number of active Ku Klux Klan groups is down from 130 the year before to 72. The number of neo-Nazi groups increased 22 percent in the same time period.
The SPLC says the list was compiled using hate group publications and websites, citizen and law enforcement reports, field sources and news reports. Groups that appear in the center of states represent statewide groups.
Hate group activities can include criminal acts, marches, rallies, speeches, meetings, leafleting or publishing.
These are the hate groups operating in Georgia, according to the SPLC. (* denote group headquarters)
Statewide
- American Guard (General Hate)
- Asatru Folk Assembly (Neo-Volkisch)
- Blood and Honour Social Club (Racist Skinhead)
- Confederate Hammerskins (Racist Skinhead)
- Crew 38 (Racist Skinhead)
- Endangered Souls RC/Crew 519 (Neo-Nazi)
- Identity Dixie (Neo-Confederate)
- Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan (Ku Klux Klan)
- New Black Panther Party for Self Defense (Black Nationalist)
- Sacred Knights of the Ku Klux Klan* (Ku Klux Klan)
- Sunshine on Government (SONG) Alliance* (Anti-Muslim)
- The Daily Stormer (Neo-Nazi)
- Vanguard America (Neo-Nazi)
Albany
Atlanta
- Alternative Right* (White Nationalist)
- Great Millstone (Black Nationalist)
- Identity Evropa (White Nationalist)
- Israel United In Christ (Black Nationalist)
- Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge (Black Nationalist)
- New Black Panther Party (Black Nationalist)
- New Black Panther Party for Self Defense* (Black Nationalist)
- Occidental Quarterly/Charles Martel Society* (White Nationalist)
- The Right Stuff (White Nationalist)
Augusta
- Nation of Islam (Black Nationalist)
- Washington Summit Publishers* (White Nationalist)
Brooks
- Covenant People's Ministry* (Christian Identity)
Brunswick
Cedartown
- International Keystone Knights of the Ku Klux Klan (Ku Klux Klan)
Decatur
- All Eyes on Egipt Bookstore (Black Nationalist)
Ellijay
- United Northern and Southern Knights of the Ku Klux Klan* (Ku Klux Klan)
Incomplete
Macon
- All Eyes on Egipt Bookstore (Black Nationalist)
Marietta
- The Dustin Inman Society* (Anti-Immigrant)
Powder Springs
- American Vision* (Anti-LGBT)
Rome
Savannah
- Israel United In Christ (Black Nationalist)
Stone Mountain
Thomaston
Villa Rica
Waycross
- New Black Panther Party for Self Defense (Black Nationalist)
