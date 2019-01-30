Metro Atlanta church may soon be listed on national list of hate groups

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A new Gwinnett County church may soon be listed on a national list of hate groups.
Channel 2 Action News started investigating after a viewer tipped us off about the Strong Hold Baptist Church. Its pastor calls for the death penalty for gays, adulterers and others.
Channel 2’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas spoke to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which says this is one of the most extremist church it's seen in Georgia.
RECENT INVESTIGATIONS:
The church itself is tiny, with around just 50 members, but because it posts sermons on YouTube, it has a far greater potential reach.
The minister told Thomas he simply preaches from the bible -- what God intended. Others say it's simply extreme and hateful.
The controversial sermons and the debate over whether or not it’s considered free speech, Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
