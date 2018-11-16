DISCIPLINE NUMBERS v. STUDENT SURVEYS: When it comes to bullying, the numbers don't add up

Bullying in schools. We found a big discrepancy between what schools are reporting, and what students are saying.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi learned that more than a third of Georgia middle and high schools tell the state they haven't disciplined anyone for bullying. At those exact same schools, more than 8,000 students surveyed say they are repeatedly bullied.
The State Health Survey only asks students between sixth and 12th grades about how often they're bullied. We found more than 30,000 students across the state reported being repeatedly bullied last school year.
"They're sweeping it under the rug," said Andy Levandowski.
His daughter, Zoey Levandowski, 5, knows first-hand about bullying.
“He’s just doing it to be mean," Zoey told Choi about a student she said bullies her.
"The boy is three times my daughter's size," Andy Levandowski said. "The boy's been hitting her every single day. I mean, just all-around everyday bullying."
Levandowski said he's talked to the principal of North Douglas Elementary, but it hasn't helped.
2 Investigates dug through the data -- and found, despite a decade of anti-bullying campaigns in Georgia schools, just as many students say they're the victim of repeated bullying. The reason why victims aren’t coming forward, Monday at 5.
For Choi, this investigation was personal. A victim of bullying herself, Choi gets candid about her experience and why she wanted to tell this story in the video below:
