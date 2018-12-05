0 Teen admitted to driving too fast during deadly crash – but isn't facing charges

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia woman wants justice for her husband who was killed in a pedestrian crash. The driver who hit him is not facing any charges, even though he said on the 911 call he was going too fast. The man’s widow wants to know if no charges have been filed because he was not in a crosswalk when he was hit and killed.

Paul Bonney died when a car hit him on the side of the road on St. Patrick’s Day in 2018.

“I mean he was everything to me,” his wife, Sheila Bonney, said through tears.

Paul Bonney was a part-time Uber driver. He stopped along Dunbar Road to pick up a rider after a Greyhound bus broke down along I-75 in Byron, Georgia. He was standing on the side of the road helping the rider get to his car when he was hit.

“When he was coming back across the fence was when this kid going too fast came up … and hit him,” Sheila Bonney said.

The crash report states Paul took a step backwards onto the road when the car hit him.

Channel 2 obtained a recording of the 911 call the 19-year-old driver made just moments after the crash.

“I know sir. I do admit I was driving a little fast,” the driver said. He admitted the same thing a second time: “I do admit I was going a little fast. I was putting on my brakes.”

