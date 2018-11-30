Drowsy driving vs. drunk driving: Same dangers but only one is illegal

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Thousands of fatal car accidents across the U.S. this year may have been prevented -- if drivers got more sleep.
Although studies show being tired has the same effects as being drunk, there is no Georgia law against drowsy driving.
Only two states, New Jersey and Arkansas, have laws that make it illegal to drive while drowsy.
After suffering a terrible loss caused by a drowsy driver, a LaGrange family wants Georgia to be the third.
The family of Patricia Sams was stunned when they found out the driver who hit and killed her could only be charged with a misdemeanor -- even after admitting to falling asleep before the crash.
They believe she should have faced time behind bars like with drunk driving.
We talk with experts who say enforcing a law like that would be nearly impossible and investigate how other states make the law work, Monday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
