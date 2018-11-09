APD sergeant accused of multiple sexual assaults remains on force

ATLANTA - Channel 2 investigates why an Atlanta police sergeant accused of multiple sexual assaults is still on the force.
Sgt. Byron Rainey has been an Atlanta police officer since 1995.
We first told you about Rainey’s troubles in 1997, when he received a written reprimand tied to a videotaped beating of a man during Freaknik.
In September 2009, two women who were detained by Rainey reported separate, similar sexual assault incidents just a week apart.
Records show Rainey denied inappropriately touching both women.
“He put his hands in my pants and fondled me and went up to my shirt, under my shirt fondled me,” one alleged victim, Jade Nickerson, told Channel 2’s Nicole Carr.
At the time, investigators recommended Rainey be fired, but that was overturned by then-Atlanta police chief George Turner – and to this day, Rainey remains on the force.
We reached out to Atlanta police, who said in part, "While his disciplinary record is far from exemplary, Chief Shields respects her predecessors who handled the files, and trusts that there was appropriate reasoning behind the disciplinary actions that were carried out."
